James Stanley Castle
Naples, FL - James Stanley Castle, born January 31, 1940 in Skowhegan, Maine passed away June 8, 2020 in Naples, Florida.
Jim graduated from Skowhegan High School, Class of 1958, and was very active in football, basketball and track.
Jim was employed at a shoe manufacturing plant until moving to Naples, Florida in 1974. He was employed as a telecommunications technician for twenty-five years until his retirement.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Sandra. They loved traveling and spending time together. Jim and Sandra enjoyed sixty years of beautiful memories. He is also survived by his children, Lisa J. Castle Nicholas (Robert) of Naples, Florida and Darrin S. Castle (Debbie) of Stillman Valley, Illinois; grandchildren, Alyssa Ann Castle and James Michael Castle of Stillman Valley, Illinois and Blaine Robert Nicholas of Naples, Florida. Thank you for all the precious memories, Papa. Also surviving are his brother, Donald J. Castle (Donna) of Old Town, Florida; brother-in- law, Norman A. King of Skowhegan, Maine; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews in Florida and Maine. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Josephine Foster Castle.
At Jim's request, there will be no visitation and graveside service will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.