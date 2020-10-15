James Terril Brunton
Bonita Springs - James Terril Brunton, age 80, of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
James, known to most as Jim, was born April 28, 1940 in Indianapolis to the late Terril and Mildred (Conyers) Brunton. He was a graduate of Richmond High School and attended Purdue University. He was a successful business owner, working in the same concrete foundation industry for over 40 years. James lived a happy life and was an avid tennis player for nearly all of his adult years, especially while living in Minnesota for 30 years. He spent much time on and off the court with his many close friends, including those with whom he attended 61 years of Indy 500 races. James had a vast knowledge of sports, music, and cars as well as current events and politics.
James is survived by his wife Susan Shields, daughter Brook (John) Tierney, and sister Karen "Cookie" (Michael) DeCourcy. We remain encouraged remembering his kindness to all, outgoing friendly nature, and optimistic attitude.
While remembering James, please consider making a donation to Hope Hospice, or your favorite organization in his honor. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hodgesfhatnaplesmg.com
for the Brunton family.