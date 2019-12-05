|
James V. Miller
James V. Miller passed away on November 25, 2019. He was welcomed into this world by his parents, Isabel M. and Harry L. Miller, November 8, 1955. James was a man who was always kind to everyone. James had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed amusing stories and had an enthusiastic laugh that was contagious. A native of Naples, James took pleasure in saltwater fishing and watching the sunset over the Gulf waters. Professionally James contributed to the beauty Naples is known for, with his degree in Agriculture/Horticulture, and as an entomologist. James engaged in all sports throughout his life. Golf and Football were particularly favored. Moreover, whatever the sport season, a genuine camaraderie was seen by the easy banter between him and his friends. Putting one penny into a collectable coin book in his youth led to James's lifelong hobby collecting and appraising rare coins. James was also a fan of movies. He watched all genres, but he especially liked comedic and those shadowy works of Film Noir. James read a wide array of historical themed books. Anything World War II he felt, that significant period in the history of the world was a must read. He had a heart and showed his interest in charities that honored and empowered veterans. James was a loving and supportive brother to his Sisters; an inspiring and fun-loving Uncle to his Nephews and Nieces and a truly loyal Friend through all times. Those of us who had the pleasure of knowing James are extremely grateful that James was a part of each of our lives. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anns Catholic Church, Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the /JamesVincentMiller memorial fund.
