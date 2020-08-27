James V. Pilliod, M.D.
Bonita Springs - James V. Pilliod, M.D. of Bonita Springs FL and formerly of Wauwatosa and Elm Grove WI, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020 of natural causes. He is reunited with Doris, his devoted wife of 68 years. James was born in Toledo, OH on October 19, 1925, son of Dr. John Victor and Ella Mooney Pilliod. He was the dearest father of Carol (the late Stephen Olszyk), Michael (Mary Beth), Mark, David (Karen) and John Pilliod; beloved grandfather of Christopher (Leslie) Pilliod, Michele (Nicholas) Dearing, Rachel, Matthew and Thomas (Cate) Pilliod; and loving great grandfather of Addison and Will Dearing and Audrey, Natalie and Ryan Pilliod. He is also survived by his loving sister, Mary (the late William) Benton, her children; and other relatives and friends.
Dr. Pilliod was an admired and compassionate physician for over 50 years. He was educated at Oberlin College and Loyola University School of Medicine in Chicago. He graduated medical school on June 8, 1949 and married Doris the very next day. He took his residency in Internal Medicine at Milwaukee County General Hospital and subsequently served in the Navy. After his honorable discharge, he set up his practice in Milwaukee and was affiliated primarily with West Allis Memorial Hospital. He served briefly as West Allis's Chief of Staff and during his tenure, was instrumental in ushering in a new era of investments in advanced technology for improved patient care. After 40 years in private practice, he retired and moved to Bonita Springs. Once there, he joined the staff of the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Ft. Myers FL where he worked for over 10 years.
Outside of his medical profession, Dr. Jim was an avid golfer and admired Phil Mickelson, another lefty. He and Doris were long-time members of Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield WI and Spanish Wells Country Club in Bonita Springs. Dr. Jim also enjoyed playing the trumpet while Doris accompanied him on the piano. They excelled at dixie. He skied while humming "Sweet Georgia Brown," danced a mean jitterbug to "In the Mood," and knew all the verses in "McNamara's Band" which he sang every St. Patrick's Day. He was also a diehard Packer fan and held season tickets for many years.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral arrangements are pending. Memorials can be sent to Marquette University High School in Milwaukee or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples FL. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
