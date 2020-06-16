James W. Dickson, Jr.



January 14, 1941 - June 12, 2020



Born in Decatur, IL he served with the Army National Guard from 1960-1968. Jim was a respected businessman who owned Peter's Super Market in Decatur, IL from 1968-1980 then moved to Naples, FL and owned J&J Natural Stone from 1980-2016. Finally retiring in 2016.



He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Wanda, his (six) children - Jackie,James,John,



Jeffrey, Joseph & Patty. Surviving siblings - Pete, Sharon, Debbie, Ed & Wendy, and also (eight) grandchildren (10) great grandchildren (one)great great grandchild.



James will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.



Funeral Service will be held on June 19th in Decatur Illinois at Heartland Community Church 3253 North Brush College Rd. At 11:00 until 1:00









