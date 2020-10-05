James W. "Jimmy" EganNaples - James (Jimmy) William Egan (September 14, 1983-September 29, 2020) unexpectedly passed away at the age of 37.Jimmy grew up in Ridgewood, NJ, a village where he maintained fond memories. As a boy, Jimmy loved playing Little League and lacrosse. As he grew up, he enjoyed playing basketball in the driveway with his dad and playing golf and pickleball every chance he got. Jimmy was a natural athlete and a true sports enthusiast from playing multiple sports most of his life to watching sports live or on TV, especially his beloved New York Giants and the major golf championships.He graduated from Ridgewood High School in 2002 and Bucknell University in 2007 with a degree in Accounting. After living in NYC and working at PwC and KPMG, Jimmy established himself as a successful Real Estate agent on Cape Cod for Keller Williams. He was a member of The Club at New Seabury, a golf course and membership he loved dearly. He also thoroughly enjoyed the course and membership at Club Pelican Bay in Naples, Florida where he got his second hole-in-one in April of this year.From his earliest years, Jimmy made a point to talk to everyone he met. He was a fierce and loyal friend to everyone, whether they were 8 or 80. Jimmy carried that spirit throughout his life. He was always up for an evening game of running-the-bases on the golf course with his nephews and niece. He loved family dinners, summers on Cape Cod, and winters in Naples, FL. He had a great love of animals, especially his many dogs and cats over the years. He was also quite proud of his Irish heritage and made 4 trips to Ireland.The past year was one of the happiest of his life as he met his girlfriend Taylor Fleck. He loved his life and cherished his family and friends. He will forever be missed by those that hold him in their hearts.Jimmy is survived by his parents, James and Karin Egan, his sisters, Katie Cunningham and Kristin Heitmann, his brothers-in law, Chris Cunningham and Lee Heitmann, his four nephews, Jack, Matthew, Alex, Owen, his niece, Lena, and many close friends.A celebration of Jimmy's life is planned for Sunday, October 18th in Mashpee, Massachusetts outside at the Popponesset Inn in New Seabury from 1-4pm.In lieu of flowers, for those who wish please make a charitable donation in Jimmy's name to:Gosnold, Inc.200 Ter Heun DriveFalmouth, Massachusetts 02540Memo: Charitable donation in the memory of Jimmy Egan