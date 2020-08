Or Copy this URL to Share

James W. Hammond



James W. Hammond passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.



Born in Bradford, Pa. Son of the late Richard and Mary Keane Hammond.



Jim was a purchasing agent for Corning Glassworks before retiring and moving to Naples, Fl. where he pursued his love of golf.









