James W. Rogers



Naples, FL



Jimmy Rogers, classy dresser, life of the party, perpetual drink spiller, and guy with a heart of gold passed away peacefully at home after a final happy hour on May 22, 2019, subsequent to two years of trying to recover from a Traumatic Brain Injury. His wife Linda Cain and close family members were by his side.



Jimmy was born on August 3, 1938 in Millersburg OH, and grew up in Norwalk OH. He remained an avid sports fan rooting on his Cleveland Indians and Browns (even when they couldn't win a game all season). Jimmy attended the Air Force Academy and graduated with the class of 1961. He then attended MIT for his MS in Aeronautical Engineering. He had a distinguished and recognized career at the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington DC. An American flag was flown at the White House and presented to him in honor of his retirement in 2009. Jimmy and Linda relocated from McLean VA to Naples FL after his retirement.



Jimmy believed in living life to the fullest and enjoying every moment. He and Linda loved each other deeply for 30 plus years still hugging and kissing like newlyweds. He made many memories during their travels together. Jimmy's favorite trips included golfing in Casa de Campo, wine tastings with Air Force classmates in California, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, hot air balloon riding in Albuquerque NM, exploring Hawaii, and golfing and beaching at Hilton Head SC.



Jimmy participated in numerous events with his Air Force Classmates of 1961 including monthly get-togethers, mini-reunions and reunions at Colorado Springs. He celebrated his birthday every 5 years in style starting with his 55th at Westwood County Club in Vienna VA through his 80th celebration this past August at The Classics Country Club in Naples. True to his character, Jimmy maintained his sense of humor, his drive to do as much as he could every day, and his expression of love for family and friends during each day of his life. Jimmy's Words of Wisdom: "Life is fun - if you let it be!"



Jimmy is survived by his wife Linda Cain of Naples FL, his daughters Cheryl Joyal (and her husband Gary Blankenship) of Naperville IL and Jamie Rogers (and her spouse Mary Hain) of Lutherville MD, his sister Susan Rogers of Norwalk OH, two grandsons, two sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his two brothers Richard (Dick) Rogers and Charles (Chuck) Rogers, and his parents Horace Douglas Rogers and Catherine Gail Wilson Rogers.



A visitation and viewing will be held on Saturday May 25th at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail E,



Naples, FL 34112 from 4pm to 7:30pm including a remembrance service at 7:00pm. Additional Information is available at https://www.fullernaples.com



Although not expected, flowers may be sent or a donation made to Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital, Jacksonville FL (https://brooksrehab.org/donate/).



Final interment will be at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs CO. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.