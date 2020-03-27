|
James William Fennessey
Naples, FL - James William Fennessey of Naples FL and Randolph NJ died suddenly on March 12,2020 in Naples.
He was born in Morristown NJ on May 15, 1939 and raised by his parents James and Alyce Fennessey in Convent Station NJ. He relocated part time to Naples FL in 1989.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Moira Fenton Fennessey, his sister Jo-Elin Fennessey of Ponte Vedra FL, sisters in law Carol Fenton Vita (Lucien) . Elaine Fenton Blasky, brother in law Daniel Fenton JR (Melanie) and sister in law Teresa Rose Fenton Tarini ( recently deceased.)
He will be lovingly remembered by his 18 nieces and nephews, 24 great nieces and nephews and 3 great, great nieces and nephews who were such an integral and very much loved part of his life.
Jim graduated from Morristown NJ High School and attended Boston University as well as Seton Hall University which he left in his junior year to take over Fennessey Buick Bridgewater NJ upon the passing of his father James in 1962, running it successfully for 37 years
Everyone who knew Jim knew of his passion for cars and sports. He had seasons tickets for many sports teams including NY Giants,Rangers and Yankees, collected classic cars, and frequently attended Classic car shows throughout the country.Jim was a member of Naples Corvette club as well as the Natural Glass Corvette Club in NJ and served as its VP. He was also a member of the Chaine des Rotisseurs Naples chapter.
Jim was a Knight of Columbus, a member of Legatus, a Catholic business leader organization and a parishioner of St William Church Naples FL, St Virgils Church Morris Plains NJ and Our Lady of the Snows Woodstock VT.
Jim was a Board Member of Ave Maria School of Law which was dear to his heart. He spent much of his time involved with students and events at AMSL.
He loved golf and was a golf member at Club Pelican Bay, Naples FL, Spring Brook CC , Morristown NJ and Quechee Club , Quechee VT. He was also a member of the New York Athletic Club NYC.
Masses and memorials for the Celebration of Life of Jim will be held in Naples And Morris Plains NJ
on future dates to be determined due to the closing of churches and venues at this time.
Donations to his memory can be made to the Veterans Scholarship Fund, Ave Maria School of Law, 1025 Commons Circle, Naples FL 34119.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020