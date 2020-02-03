|
|
James William Fraser
Bonita Springs - James William Fraser (August 14, 1922 - February 2, 2020)
Born in 1922 to William Fraser (1954) and Margaret Harris (1990) both of Pictou, Nova Scotia.
Survived by spouse, Ruth (Sullivan) of Bonita Springs, Florida; sons, Joe (Gillian) and Ian (Aleks); daughter, Jane; and granddaughter, Leslie (Ruth); stepchildren, Billy (Susan) Sullivan, Sharon (Joe) Raftery, Nancy (David) Duffy, Brian (Patty) Sullivan, Joe (Mary) Prush; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
Unlike modern families, Jim grew up in one house on the same street in the small Nova Scotia town of Pictou with younger brother Joe and sister Margaret. Jim attended the Pictou Academy, Mount Allison Academy and Mount Allison University (Bachelor of Science). In 1947 he graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Engineering and then attended the Chrysler Institute of Technology in Detroit earning a Master of Automotive Engineering in 1949.
The family moved to St. Catharines where Jim worked for Canadian Warren Pink as plant manager. In 1969, Jim joined Canada Forgings in Welland in an ownership and management position. After a successful 16 years with the company he retired in 1985.
Jim spent many happy years in retirement in Naples and Bonita Springs, Florida. Jim and Ruth travelled extensively and greatly enjoyed the regular large family gatherings of the Prush-Sullivan-Fraser clan. Jim was an active member of the St. Catharines Golf and Country Club for over 50 years with three recorded holes in one. Jim and Ruth were both long time members of Imperial Golf Club in Naples. Jim had one recorded hole in one at Imperial and shot his age multiple times until 2016 when he finally hung up the clubs at 94.
Predeceased by brother, Joe; sister, Margaret Murray; wife, Betty (Macintosh); and wife, Eileen (Hammond).
Jim was straightforward, honest and generous in everything he did throughout his life.
Celebration of Life on Tuesday, February 11th at 11:00am at the Club at Barefoot Beach, Bonita Springs. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, 27200 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs, 34135. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020