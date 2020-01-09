Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs
9751 Bonita Beach Rd.
Bonita Springs, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Shearer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Ann Shearer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Ann Shearer Obituary
Jane Ann Shearer

Bonita Springs - Jane Ann Shearer of Bonita Springs left our world on Sunday, January 5, 2020; she was 83. She was a resident of Bonita Springs for the past 28 years, moving from São Paulo, Brazil.

She was a low handicap golfer and was the ladies' golf captain at both the São Paulo Golf Club and the Jurong Golf Club in Singapore, and a member of the Bonita Bay Country Club. She was an avid bridge player very active in the Bonita Bay duplicate bridge group and enjoyed singing in church choirs. Her love for travel took her many places throughout the world making a home in New York City, Coral Gables, Portland, OR, Singapore and São Paulo, Brazil amid visiting many other countries along the way. Her parents

Don and Forrest Holwerda, and her brothers Joe, Gene, and Jack Holwerda preceded her in death.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 64 years, Gary Shearer; loving children, Connie Yoder of Bonita Springs and David (Donna) Shearer of Birmingham, AL; cherished grandsons, Jack Shearer, David (Melanie) Yoder, Christopher Shearer and Gary Yoder; and precious great grandchildren, Harper and Hudson, Yoder.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, 9751 Bonita Beach Rd., Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Inurnment will be private in Resurrection Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -