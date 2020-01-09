|
|
Jane Ann Shearer
Bonita Springs - Jane Ann Shearer of Bonita Springs left our world on Sunday, January 5, 2020; she was 83. She was a resident of Bonita Springs for the past 28 years, moving from São Paulo, Brazil.
She was a low handicap golfer and was the ladies' golf captain at both the São Paulo Golf Club and the Jurong Golf Club in Singapore, and a member of the Bonita Bay Country Club. She was an avid bridge player very active in the Bonita Bay duplicate bridge group and enjoyed singing in church choirs. Her love for travel took her many places throughout the world making a home in New York City, Coral Gables, Portland, OR, Singapore and São Paulo, Brazil amid visiting many other countries along the way. Her parents
Don and Forrest Holwerda, and her brothers Joe, Gene, and Jack Holwerda preceded her in death.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 64 years, Gary Shearer; loving children, Connie Yoder of Bonita Springs and David (Donna) Shearer of Birmingham, AL; cherished grandsons, Jack Shearer, David (Melanie) Yoder, Christopher Shearer and Gary Yoder; and precious great grandchildren, Harper and Hudson, Yoder.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, 9751 Bonita Beach Rd., Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Inurnment will be private in Resurrection Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020