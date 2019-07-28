|
|
Jane Anne Hofstra
Naples - Jane Anne Hofstra, age 84, of Naples, Florida and Owosso, Michigan passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 surrounded by her family at her nieces home. Funeral service will take place on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11am at the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St. Owosso, Rev. Deane Wyllys and Rev. Carol Johns will officiate. Jane's family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. A private family graveside service will take place Monday morning.
Mrs. Hofstra was born in Port Huron, Michigan, was a graduate of Port Huron High School, and then went on to graduate from the University of Michigan School of Nursing. Jane met her husband John R. Hofstra at U of M. They were married in Port Huron in 1958.
Jane enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, playing games, including mahjong, bridge and golf, and volunteering.
She is survived by by 2 sons, John W. Hofstra of Livonia, Michigan, and Richard M. Hofstra, M.D. (Nancy) of Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter, Carolyn Fullford (Brian) of Indian River, Michigan, 4 grandchildren, Lilah and Lara Fullford, and Richard and Claire Hofstra, a sister, Ruth Mieras (Larry) of Hamburg, Michigan, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John R. Hofstra. M.D. and her parents.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Hofstra's name are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 1500 Water St. Owosso, Michigan 48867 or Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley Dr. Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103, or Memorial Cancer Center, 720 N. Shiawassee St. Owosso, Michigan 48867.
Online condolences can be shared at WatkinsFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 28, 2019