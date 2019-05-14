|
Jane Aylesworth Kitchen
Naples, FL
Jane Aylesworth Kitchen, age 96 of Naples, Florida, died in Naples, Florida on April 30, 2019. She was born in Syracuse, New York, daughter of the late Basil and Irene Lathrop Aylesworth. Her sister, Lois Clark, predeceased her in 1977. She graduated from The Goodyear-Burlingame School for Girls as valedictorian of her class and from Syracuse University with a B.S. degree, magna cum laude. As a senior at both schools she was awarded the prize for "best all-around athlete" for the four years of attendance.
In June of 1944 during WWII she entered Officers Candidate School of the WAVES at Smith College, Northampton, MA where she graduated as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to Washington DC in top-secret cryptography work. After discharge as a Lt. j.g. in 1946, she married Lt., j.g. Willard Richard Kitchen Jr. They lived in Ithaca and Syracuse, NY, moving to Ho-Ho-Kus and Ridgewood, NJ where they raised four daughters. She was employed for a few years as Secretary to the Principal of Mt. Carmel School before moving to North Conway and Silver Lake, NH with her husband. In 1967 they purchased Camp Allegro where they developed the property for private families with an emphasis on protection of the environment and wildlife, and she aided her husband in his ownership of John F. Chick Lumber Company and the Green Granite Motel in North Conway. When both businesses were sold, they moved to Bentley Village, Naples, FL in the year 2000, summering still at Allegro Pines, Silver Lake, NH. The large home was sold in October 2010, and the bungalow and lot were sold to her daughter and her husband, Wendy and Graham Spruiell.
In New Jersey she was active in Girl Scouting for 10 years, youth leader at YWCA, Sunday School teacher and choir member at Old Paramus Reformed Church, Ridgewood. In New Hampshire she served for 23 years as a volunteer at the Memorial Hospital, volunteered for many years at the Conway Village Congregational Church, and belonged to many clubs and museums. She was Director of the Mt. Washington Valley Woman's Club. For 20 years she hosted an annual picnic at her Silver Lake Cottage for the residents and staff of the Merriman House nursing home in North Conway.
Since 1968 she has been a world traveler gathering materials and slides for lectures at schools, civic groups and clubs, presented over 80 times to appreciative audiences. Mrs. Kitchen has been a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority since 1941, of the University Alumni Association, AARP, Smithsonian museum, and active in the Naples United Church of Christ, Naples, FL.
Her hobbies and interests include an abiding love of her family, travel, needlework projects, gardening, photography, reading and hiking. Her last trip was climbing to an altitude of 14,000 feet near Mt. Everest years ago. She had an adventuresome spirit. Her last trips with her husband were to Panama, Scotland, South America and Thailand.
Her husband, Willard Richard Kitchen, Jr. pre-deceased her in 2007 after 61 happy years of marriage. She leaves daughters Bonnie Herget, Deborah Kitchen, Wendy Spruiell and Joan Belisari; nine grandchildren: Mandy, Brad and Tanner Herget; Harvest Stephenson and Tate Ficker; Lauren and Julia Spruiell; and Ilaria and Gianluca Belisari; plus five great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and sons-in-law Graham Spruiell and Alessandro Belisari.
Burial will be next to her husband in the North Conway NH cemetery.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 14, 2019