Jane Herren
Jane Herren

Naples - Jane Herren died on the morning of July 28th, 2020. She was born in Weymouth, MA on September 8th, 1916 to Thomas Edward Baker and Mary Gorman Baker. The family moved to Miami by way of Chickasaw, AL. She graduated from Jesu High School in Miami in 1934. In 1936 she married Norman Herren. They moved to Everglades in 1938 and Norman worked for Collier Development Corporation. After Hurricane Donna they moved to Naples. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother William Baker, her sisters Dorothy Allen and Mary Brunner, her husband Norman, and her son-in-law Richard Humphrey. She is survived by her son Norman (Joan), her daughter Judy Humphrey, grandchildren Arlene Cioffi (Lou), Lorri Maturo, Donna Morse (Keith), Philip Humphrey (Karin), Mark Humphrey, and Molly Morse (Ken), great grandchildren Louis Cioffi, Michael Cioffi, Christina Cioffi, Brian Maturo, Allen Bacon, Madison Morse, Hazen Morse, Hannah Morse, Courtney Morse, and Julia Morse. She was a great dancer, superb cook, and a lot of fun. She will be sorely missed.

Funeral will be Wednesday, August 5th, at 10am preceded by viewing at 9:30am at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church (Bonita Springs)






Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
