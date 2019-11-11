|
Jane I. Sama
Bonita Springs - Jane I Sama, 83, of Bonita Springs, FL., formerly of Groton, MA. Passed away on Sunday, November 10th, 2019. She was born on November 5, 1936, in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. A daughter to John and Ruth Isherwood. Sister to Carol Walden, of London, Ontario.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 58 years, Dominick A. Sama; children, John L. Sama, Catherine M. Sama, Susan R. Sama, James I. Sama and Frank P. Sama. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon A. Sama.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108. With a visitation starting at 11:30 AM.
