Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Jane I. Sama

Jane I. Sama Obituary
Jane I. Sama

Bonita Springs - Jane I Sama, 83, of Bonita Springs, FL., formerly of Groton, MA. Passed away on Sunday, November 10th, 2019. She was born on November 5, 1936, in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. A daughter to John and Ruth Isherwood. Sister to Carol Walden, of London, Ontario.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 58 years, Dominick A. Sama; children, John L. Sama, Catherine M. Sama, Susan R. Sama, James I. Sama and Frank P. Sama. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon A. Sama.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108. With a visitation starting at 11:30 AM.

The complete obituary may be viewed and on-line condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
