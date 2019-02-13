Services
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
Jane Keddie


1930 - 2019
Jane Keddie Obituary
Jane Keddie

Naples, FL

Jane W. Keddie of Naples FL passed away February 10, 2019. Jane was born in 1930 to the late Joseph and

Florence (McEntee) White of Lowell MA. Jane graduated from Lowell State Teachers Class of 1952 and earned a MS Ed from UMASS Lowell. Jane taught for over 25 years before retiring from Dracut Public Schools in 1985 and moving to Florida. She was active in her community, enjoying boating, traveling, reading, quilting and her grandchildren. Jane enjoyed fifty five summers at Lake Winnipesaukee NH. Jane is survived by her husband of 65 years, James{Jim} Keddie of Naples, son James "Jay" Keddie of Derry NH and daughter Jill Seitz {Mark}of Naples, brother John White {Norine} of Marshfield MA, seven grandchildren and five great grand children, and many nieces and nephews. Jane will be missed by all who knew her. Donations to Avow Hospice, Naples are welcomed. Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail, Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019
