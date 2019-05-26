Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Eagles Club
4111 Green Blvd
Naples, FL
Jane L. Pariseau


Jane L. Pariseau Obituary
Jane L. Pariseau

Naples, FL

Jane L. Pariseau (Peña), 57, died Friday, April 5, 2019 from complications of heart disease at Naples Community Hospital with her family by her side. Jane was born in International Falls, MN on August 26, 1961, the daughter of John and Vi Pariseau. Both her parents and two sisters preceded her in death.

She leaves behind her beloved life partner Dale "Curly" Gosset, her children Marcus Peña , Kaylene Torres (Eddy), her beautiful granddaughters Camilla and Isabella Torres, five siblings and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Please join the family and friends at a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 9th at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 4111 Green Blvd, Naples, FL 34116 from 1pm – 4pm. Jane and Curly are members of the club and have asked that any contributions can be made to the Eagles Club. Burial will be private.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 26, 2019
