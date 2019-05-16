|
Jane Lynne Vande Moore
Naples & Bonita Springs, FL
Jane Lynne (Wagner) Vande Moore, age 80, passed away peacefully May 14, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on May 24, 1938 to Russell and Eleanor Wagner.
She graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in Nursing and practiced as a Nurse for several years. She raised three sons in Oconomowoc, WI- Raymond Jr, John and Robert. She had passions for reading, tennis, animals (especially her dog, Betsy) and spending time with her friends in Florida and Wisconsin. She volunteered for the community, most recently for Meals on Wheels and leading exercise classes.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Raymond; her sons, Raymond Jr. of Oconomowoc, WI and John of River Forest, IL. She was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren, Rachel, Emily, Anna, Carter and Ben, who will miss her greatly. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel, 2011 Pine Ridge Road, Naples.
Memorial contributions in Jane's memory may be made to the Humane Society Naples at www.hsnaples.org
Published in Naples Daily News on May 16, 2019