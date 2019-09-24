|
|
Jane M. Handrich
Naples - Jane M. (Hinde) Handrich entered heaven on August 29, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1918 in Dubuque, Iowa, grew up in Klinger, Iowa with her parents, Amos and Caroline Hinde, and attended Normal School in Waverly, Iowa, in preparation to become a teacher. After teaching in a one-room schoolhouse, she married Eldor G. Handrich, who was also a Lutheran educator, and they served in Lutheran churches and schools in Newhall, Iowa; Readlyn, Iowa; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jane also taught at St. Peter's Lutheran School in Milwaukee and Pilgrim Lutheran School in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. She retired to Naples, Florida in 1995.
Jane is survived by her children, Carol (Ronald) Whittle, James Handrich, and David (Ronald Misiur) Handrich; as well as two grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild.
Jane was baptized into the Christian faith as a child and worshipped God in the Lutheran Church throughout her life. She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church and had the sure hope of life eternal through faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As a witness to her faith, Jane was a tireless champion for the formation of Christ Community Lutheran School in Naples.
The family wishes to thank pastors and members of Faith Lutheran Church, as well as her caregivers at Barrington Terrace and Avow Hospice, for their continued care and concern for Jane.
A memorial service for Jane's faith and life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 4150 Goodlette Rd North in Naples on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00 AM. Jane will be buried next to her husband and parents at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6400 W Burleigh ST, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, September 30 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jane's memory may be directed to:
Faith Lutheran Church
4150 Goodlette RD N
Naples, FL 34103
We Raise Foundation
One Pierce Place, Ste. 250E
Itasca, IL 60143
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida
1495 Smith Preserve Way
Naples, FL 34102
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019