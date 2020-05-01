|
|
Jane Michele Fitzpatrick Vannata
Naples - Jane Michele Fitzpatrick Vannata peacefully passed away on April 30, 2020 in Naples, Florida after a long illness surrounded by her family.
Jane is survived by her husband, Michael Robert Vannata of Naples, Florida; her sister, Tara Fitzpatrick Donnelly and her husband William Donnelly of Montclair, New Jersey; her daughter Margaret Agnes Kenney and her husband Tom Kenney of Marshfield, Massachusetts; her son Michael Robert Vannata, Jr. and his wife Debra Vannata of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and her daughter Mary Kathleen Vannata of Plymouth, Massachusetts. She was devoted to her grandsons, Sean Michael Vannata, Nolan Thomas Vannata, and John (Jack) Greggory Dumke. She was cherished by her niece Sara Jean Donnelly Galligan and her husband Tim Galligan; her grand nephews Colin Fizpatrick Galligan and Wiliam George Galligan; her niece Ann Elizabth Donnelly Landrove and her husband George Landrove; and her grand nieces Sophia Isabelle Landrove and Caroline Agnes Landrove. She is predeceased by her son Christopher Matthew Vannata.
Jane was born in Paterson, New Jersey on September 27, 1944 to Agnes Calcian Fitzpatrick and Gerald Michael Fitzpatrick. She graduated from St. Bonaventure high school in 1962; Misericordia University in 1966 with a bachelors of science degree in nursing ; and Bridgewater State University with a masters degree in psychiatric counseling. She married Michael Vannata on April 29, 1967 with whom she knew since childhood, and was happily married for 53 years. While moving multiple times in support of her husband's military career, she worked as a nurse. She moved to Marshfield, Massachusetts in 1982 where she lived with her family for decades. She began working in 1994 at the Kennedy Donovan Center in Plymouth, Massachusetts as the clinical supervisor of early intervention. In 2009 Jane and her husband retired to Naples, Florida. During the last years of her life she was a volunteer nurse at the Neighborhood Health Clinic in Naples, Florida. Jane and Mike lived in the Bahamas on their 43 foot Morgan sloop sailboat from 2003-2004.
Jane enjoyed traveling, sailing, and golfing. At the drop of a hat, she could host a multi-course dinner for dozens with monogrammed napkins, silver, and china after a full round of golf. She greatly enjoyed golfing at the Cypress Woods Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida, where she was a member of the Ladies Golf League.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in honor of the Neighborhood Health Clinic in Naples, Florida.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 1 to May 3, 2020