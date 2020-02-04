|
Jane R. Meyer
Naples - 5/1/1932-1/30/2020
Jane passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 30, 2020. She lived in Naples for 24 years at Naples Land Yacht Harbor Senior Community. Jane was originally from Ohio and moved with her husband, Darold in 1995 to enjoy retirement in Florida. They both were very active in the NLYH Community and enjoyed their time spent with their many friends. Jane was a hostess at many Naples restaurants, most recently at Shea's at Landsdowne Street until her health got the best of her. Jane knew no stranger and was known for her spunk and feisty personality. Jane moved to Ohio on November 30, 2019 to be with her family in her declining months. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy (Stan) Evans of Canton, Ohio and Chris (Sam) Plott of Minerva, Ohio and 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild with another due any day. They were the light of her life as were her Naples friends.
Per Jane's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.
The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Lipman, Lee and the staff of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute who took such good care of mom during her illness. She loved everyone there as well as the staff at Naples Community Hospital OPIS center.
Anyone that would like to remember Jane may make a Donation to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, as it was one of her favorite charities.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020