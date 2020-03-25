|
Jane Townley Stephen
Naples - Jane Townley Stephen, 85, died peacefully February 1, 2020, in Naples, FL, following a stroke.
The eldest of three children, Jane was born in Elizabeth, NJ, to David Galbraith and Clara Lawrence Stephen. She attended school in Springfield, NJ, and studied at Keuka College and the University of Rochester, both in New York.
Jane's interest in travel led her to work with American Airlines in 1955, where she gained comprehensive knowledge of the travel industry. Eight years later she began a career as a travel agent, eventually creating her own agency, Townley Travel, in New York City. Her efficiency, excellent customer relations, and extensive understanding of the industry were second to none. Reader's Digest was among her most loyal and supportive clients. Jane loved to share her memories of traveling the world, including her numerous flights on the Concorde.
After Jane retired to her charming home in Warwick, NY, she became a Master Gardener. Her expertise made her a terrific addition to her condominium community in Naples, FL, where she moved in 1990. Her beautification of the shared grounds with hedges, trees, bushes, and flowers led to multiple terms as president and treasurer of the condominium board.
Jane's passions included music and musicals, professional tennis, books of all kinds, history, and current events including politics, about which she had many firm opinions! She also expressed her love of animals through support of the Humane Society, The Nature Conservancy, and the Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary. Cats reigned supreme in Jane's heart, as she proudly claimed the "crazy cat lady" label and was known by her neighbors for her devotion to feral cats. She stayed at home, alone, through two devastating hurricanes to care for her beloved Cutie, saying after each terrifying event that she'd never do it again.
Jane cherished her family, including two brothers, David (and wife Marian) of Moore, SC, and John (and wife Diane) of Wheaton, IL. She also leaves four nieces and nephews: Lisa Stephen (husband Kc Stanton, son Theo Stephen) of Lawrence, KS; Chris Stephen of Moore, SC; Katie Stephen Cuprys (husband Walter, children Anna and Matthew) of Madison, WI; and Jonathan Stephen (wife Melisa, children William and Jakob) of Indian Creek, IL. Jane will also be missed by many friends.
Jane requested no memorial service but did ask that her ashes be placed near her parents' graves in Warwick. Donations in Jane's memory may be made to the Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary, 3101 E. Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls, NC 28384, https://www.blindcatrescue.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020