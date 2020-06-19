Janet Avey Riblet



Bristol - Janet Avey Riblet, 80, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital.



She was born January 7, 1939, to the late John and Dorothy Avey in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Janet married William Riblet on August 25, 1962 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Janet and William met while attending Miami University (Redskins) in Oxford, Ohio. While at Miami, Janet was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the Miami field hockey team. Prior to Miami, she attended Western Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Janet is survived by her husband Bill (Ribby) Riblet, her sister Virginia (Bill) Zimmer, her daughter Leslie (Dan) Kennard, and son Jay (Krista) Riblet. Also surviving are the joys of her life, grandsons Max Kennard, Will Riblet, Jake Kennard and Jonny Riblet who affectionately refer to her as Nana.



Janet taught at Beardsley Elementary School in Elkhart prior to having children. She was actively involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren and rarely missed a sporting event. She was our biggest cheerleader. Janet was also involved for many years with Tri Kappa and many other community volunteer organizations. She enjoyed golf, tennis, dogs and tending to her garden. She had an abundance of friends, as she always found the good in everyone. Nana will be missed by all as she has touched many hearts.



Memorial services for Janet were held August 17, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Elkhart, IN. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Jan may be made to Loveway, Inc. 54151 C. R. 33 Middlebury, IN 46540 or ADEC 19670 S.R. 120 Bristol, IN 46507.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home's website.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store