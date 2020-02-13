|
Janet Conroy
Janet Patricia Conroy (nee Klapperich), aged 87, (August 9, 1932-January 25, 2020), passed unexpectedly and peacefully. Formerly of Naples, FL, Spring Lake and Grand Rapids, MI. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Tim, whom she missed dearly since his passing 6 months ago. She was also preceded in death by her loving parents, Oliver "Tex" and Myrtle (nee Cloutier) Klapperich, and several of her siblings and spouses: Mary Ann Chaput (the late Bob), Buddy, Ted (the late Irene), Lou Bourgeau (the late Dave),Tom (Jo), Joan Petrie (the late Roger). She is survived by her sister Sybil D'Amico (the late Larry); by her 8 adoring children and their spouses, Ann Fielder (Keith), Pat (Karin), Tim (Debbie), John (Jill), Tom (Kim), Brigid Voreis (Glenn), Brendan (Terry) and Molly Foley (Ed); and by 26 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Janet was a faithful member of St. Ann Parish (Naples), St. Mary's (Spring Lake) and Immaculate Heart of Mary (Grand Rapids) for many years. She made friends with all she met, asking sincerely, "How are you today?"—and when she did you knew you had a friend. The store clerk, the bank teller or the stranger exiting an eye-catching car in a parking lot were hardly safe from her engaging smile and infectious ability to laugh at herself.
She adored and trusted Tim implicitly, and her unselfishness was the foundation of their family. She admonished, "You will leave this world a giver or a taker." She was the former, and her integrity, generosity and humility guided her daily words and actions. She exhibited a palpable grace because she lived for others, not herself—whether finding you the perfect gift, or making you feel it was about "us going to lunch" when there was a doctor appointment first. She was insistent with her heart, never wavering from kindness, compassion and a chance to reach out to someone else.
Through song and prayer, laughter and travel, and a glass of wine or two, Janet Patricia tap danced her way into and out of this world and the hearts of many. Born the seventh of eight children, she loved her family. She was equally content to sit at the feet of her big brother to hear his stories, or to snuggle with a great grandchild, infectiously smiling and laughing, because "it takes 37 less muscles to smile than to frown." She made her kids, grandkids and great grandkids just know they were her favorite. Now, she is back in the arms of those she loved most—Tim, her parents, her siblings, her friends, her God—singing songs and still counting her blessings. In her passing, heaven became a better place.
A Memorial to honor Janet's extraordinary life will be celebrated on March 7 at St. Mary's Church, Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI. Visitation at the church, 10 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection, 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at St. Mary's. All are invited.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 13 to Mar. 1, 2020