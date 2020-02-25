|
Janet Elaine Wolfe Hunt
Janet Elaine Wolfe Hunt, 85, forever in our hearts, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 in Naples FL surrounded by her loving family. Elaine, as she was known, was born on March 14, 1934 in Grafton WV, the only child of the late Howard H. Wolfe and Bertha Wonycott Wolfe. She was raised in Grafton and graduated from Grafton High School in 1952. She graduated from Baltimore City Hospital's licensed practical nurse program in 1953. On August 9, 1953 she and Howard Lucas Hunt were married at Andrews Methodist Church in Grafton. They moved to Pittsburgh, PA where their two children were born. Elaine and Howard lived in numerous other places during their marriage including Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Connecticut, before settling in Naples, FL 27 years ago. They were married for 53 years until Howard's passing in 2007.
Elaine enjoyed participating in social activities. Once you met her, you never forgot her. She was a force, feisty to the end. Ocean and river cruising throughout the world as well as playing cards with her friends were favorite activities. Elaine's many personal interests included volunteering for charitable work, needlework, reading, playing the piano and handbells, bridge playing, square dancing, and particularly shopping. A lifelong animal lover, her Yorkshire terrier Daisy was an adored and spoiled pet by her and many others.
Elaine is survived by her daughter Penny Hunt and son-in-nonlaw Jan McCollum of Manchester, CT; and son and daughter-in-law Timothy and Linda Barrows Hunt of Alexandria, VA. Elaine especially treasured her role as Nana to her dear grandson, Samuel Lucas Hunt, also of Alexandria, VA and great granddaughter Olivia Elaine Arce of Mt. Airy, MD. She is also survived by three nieces and one nephew; Terrie Hunt McKittrick (Grant) of Baltimore, MD; Mildred Hunt Vaught (Ron) of Indianapolis, IN; Sandra Forman Bolyard (Gary) of Grafton, WV.; and Ronald Hunt of Proctorville, OH.
A memorial service celebration of Elaines' life will be held March 15, 2020, 12:30pm at North Naples Church, 6000 Goodlette-Frank Rd. N., Naples, FL. Memorial donations may be made in Elaine's name to Shy Wolf Sanctuary, 1161 27th Street SW, Golden Gate, FL 34117 (shywolfsanctuary.org) or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 (guidingeyes.org).
