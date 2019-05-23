|
|
Janet Frazier Copeland
Columbus, OH
Janet Frazier Copeland, age 90, May 13, 2019 at home in Columbus. Born in Lebanon, Ohio, second youngest of a family of seven children, loving wife and mother; married 66 years to Robert Paul Copeland, retired Army Colonel; lived in Middletown, Ohio; Greenville, Ohio; Dublin, Ohio, and for twenty-eight years, resided in the Naples/Ft. Myers Beach area of Florida. Preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Mae and Oliver Frazier; three brothers and three sisters; her son, Jeffrey Paul Copeland; her husband, Robert Paul Copeland; survived by a loving daughter, Paula Jan Copeland of Columbus; a loving daughter-in-law, Susan Boland Copeland of Naples, Florida; two loving granddaughters, Lindsay Orf of Kettering, Ohio and Monica Tannreuther of Newhall, California; and two great grandchildren, Olivia and Lucas Orf; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held in the chapel at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio on June 2 at 11:00 a.m. Aria D. Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the . On-line guestbook at www.cookandsonpalley.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 23, 2019