Janet Hawk Adams
Janet Hawk Adams, age 89, of Upper Arlington and formerly Naples, Florida, died July 12, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio of complications from Parkinson's disease. She was born November 3, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Julian Alfred and Lucille Spaite Hawk. She graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton, Ohio in 1948. She attended Western College for Women and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1952. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She taught elementary school in Grandview Heights from 1952 to 1955. She married John Marshall Adams in 1952 and became the proud mother of three children- John Marshall Adams, Jr., Susan Adams McClure (now deceased), and William Alfred Adams. She participated in scouting and school activities with her children. In 1979, she became a member American Red Cross of Greater Columbus Board of Directors and served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee (1986-1988), Chairman of Volunteers (1979-1986), and founder and chair Volunteer Services Committee (1981-1986), founder and chair International Committee (1985-1986), grant proposal writer and chair Grants and Underwriting Committee (1989-1991), Eastern Operations of National Red Cross Council Member (1989-1991), Red Cross and United Way speaker and emeritus member of Red Cross Board. Board member of CALLVAC Services (now First Link) (1989 to1991), member founding committee and coordinator Volunteer Assistance Committee of CALLVAC Services (1982-1990). Volunteer Administrators Network member founding committee and past chair (1981-1990). Friends of WOSU board member and founder Volunteer Activities Committee from 1984 to 1985. East Side West Side Day Care Centers Board of Directors and past president. Columbus Bar Auxiliary member and past president. Pi Beta Phi House Corporation member and past treasurer. Awards received- Upper Arlington Rotary Club Northwest Woman of the Year 1992, Columbus Red Cross Clara Barton Award 1992, American Institute of Public Service Jefferson Award 1986. Member Upper Arlington Lutheran Church and Twig 118. Enjoyed tennis and golf at Scioto Country Club and Grey Oaks Country Club in Naples, Florida. Loved to play bridge with friends. She is survived by her husband John and her loving family consisting of son Jack (John, Jr.) and Millicent, son Bill (William) and Marina, brother James Arnold Hawk and son-in-law Ted McClure, 7 grandchildren- Stephen, David and Joseph Adams, Scott and Eric McClure, and Megan and William Adams, and 4 great grandchildren. The family would like to express gratitude for the extraordinary assistance from the aids and staff at First Community Village. Within Janet's family, she initiated three lasting legacies. Recognizing the confidence- and team-building value of sports, she encouraged each of her children and grandchildren to develop their athletic abilities. Family members found many doors opened by their athletic understanding and experiences. As an educator herself, Janet placed high value on education. With her husband, she inaugurated Hawk-Adams Family Scholarship funds for her grandchildren. These funds greatly expanded the college and graduate-school opportunities for them. In addition, she valiantly worked to maintain communication among adult family members, often at great personal and financial cost. She connected with grandchildren on cruises, family reunions, and trips to Disneyworld. As an octogenarian, she established her own Facebook page, sending Facebook greetings. Later, she took classes in iPhone techniques to keep in touch with her grandchildren. Private family funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributions to American Red Cross of Greater Columbus.
