Janet Leben
Naples - Janet Leben, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19th, 2019. She was born to Alfred and Martha Lonning in Hales Corners, Wisconsin. She joined the love of her life, Victor L. Leben in Heaven just days before their 66th wedding anniversary. Janet and her husband lived lives full of love and excitement with their 5 sons: Bruce, Mark, Michael, Robert, and Jeffrey. Janet and Victor spent their early years in Wisconsin where they raised their 5 children, and later years in Naples, Florida, where they enjoyed boating to the Bahamas and spending time with friends and family. Janet enjoyed spending her time cheering on the Green Bay Packers, shopping and lunching with the girls, and indulging in scratch off tickets, playing the slot machines at the casino and a glass of white wine.
Janet is survived by her children, Bruce (Theresa) Leben of Montrose, CO., Michael (Renee) Leben of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Robert (Susan) Leben of Naples, FL, Jeffrey (Pamela) Leben of Blue Ridge, GA, and 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, sister Margaret Glugla, and sisters-in-law, Bernice Czarnezki, Corabelle Lonning, Mary Leben and many nieces and nephews.
Janet is predeceased by her husband, Victor Leben, son Mark Leben, grandson Jack Leben, brothers Benjamin Lonning, Robert Lonning and brother-in-law Robert Leben.
A private family celebration of Janet's life will be held at Naples Memorial Gardens. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019