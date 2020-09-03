Janet N. (nee Csejka) Muttart
Long Valley, NJ - Janet N. (nee Csejka) Muttart, 70, of Long Valley, NJ passed away on Aug. 31st, 2020 at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City. Janet was born on May 12th, 1950 in Passaic, NJ to the late John and Anne Csejka. She lived in Paramus, NJ, Elmwood Park, NJ, West Caldwell, NJ and Long Valley, NJ before moving to Naples two years ago. Janet worked alongside her late husband, Douglas K. Muttart, at Liberty Elevator Corporation, a multi-generational family business. An active person, who dedicated her life to her work and her family, Janet loved gardening, traveling and most importantly, spending time with the people she loved.
Janet is survived by her husband, Dennis Gorski; two loving sons, Douglas Muttart and his wife Brandi, and Darren Muttart and his wife Kelli; eight cherished grandchildren, Olivia, Raegan, Grace, Dean, Juliette, Van, Nora, and William; two siblings, John Chase, and Alice Christodoro; three step-children, Shana DeMarinis, Matthew Gorski, and Eric Gorski; and many other loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by her first husband, Douglas K. Muttart in 2007; and by two sisters, Gloria Escolano and Cheryl Katari.
A Private Service and Interment was held privately by Janet's Family.
