|
|
Janice E. Margolin
Naples, Florida - Janice Eileen Margolin, 86, of Naples died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born August 1, 1933 in Worcester, MA, the daughter of Joseph and Josephine (née Hartman) Korsak. She was a lifelong resident of Harrington Park, NJ; Sanibel Island, Florida and eventually Naples, Florida where she enjoyed her retirement years.
She leaves her son, Bruce (Daisy) Margolin; her daughter, Pamela (Mike) Cohen; grandchildren, Danielle and Zach Crump, Andrew Margolin, Eric and Lauren Cohen; and great grandchildren, Madison and Grayson Crump.
She met her husband, Stuart Margolin in Boston, MA and were married May 1, 1957. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2015.
A graveside funeral service will be held December 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Palm Royale Cemetery, Naples, Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made the MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX (mdanderson.org) or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City (mskcc.org).
Online condolences may be offered at FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019