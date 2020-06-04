Janice Hamilton Wooten
1947 - 2020
Janice Hamilton Wooten

Copeland - Janice Hamilton Wooten, 72, of Copeland, FL passed away on June 3, 2020. She was born in Miami, FL on July 9, 1947. Janice graduated from Everglades City High School and attended Lee College in Cleveland, TN. Janice is the daughter of J.D. and Virginia Hamilton and was married to ex-husband, Raymond Willard Wooten in June of 1967. Janice had a career in the food industry and worked as a waitress at the Golden Lion Restaurant and also worked as a culinary instructor at Big Cypress Institute for a number of years before retiring. She was a member of the Chokoloskee Church of God. Janice was preceded in death by her son, Wendell Wooten and her brother, Howard Reese Hamilton. She is survived by her daughter, Tina M. Hickok (Casey); grandchildren, Thomas Murrow (Briana), Ashley Wooten, Kendell Wooten, Aulbrey Wooten, Quinton Goodson, Tyrik Dell, and Rhys Pertl; great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Easton, and Kenlei; nephews, Bryan Hamilton, Kris Hamilton, Sean Hamilton, and Jamie Wooten; nieces, Kim Wooten, Lindsey Wooten McDonald, and Shelly Lynn Wooten; and many more family and friends.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens (525 111th Ave. N. Naples, FL 34108) with a Visitation from 1pm-2pm and a Funeral Service at 2pm.






Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
