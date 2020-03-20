Resources
Janice Marie Sullivan, 76 passed March 18, 2020 in her Bonita Springs Home. Beloved wife of Frank P Sullivan and adored mother of Lori Korenbaum and Glen Garrabrant. She loved the beach, shop, cook, read, play cards, spending time with her dogs and family. She was a great wife, mother, friend, person and will truly be missed by all. Private family service. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Dalmation Rescue of South Florida, PO Box 640108, North Miami Beach, Fl 33164
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2020
