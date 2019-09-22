|
Janice Maxine Miller
Naples, Florida - Janice Maxine Miller, 77, of Naples, FL, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 after a long illness. She was born July 16, 1942 in Darlington, WI, the daughter of Howard L. and Maxine A. (née Taylor) Goodrich.
Jan was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, and the University of Florida. She was a physical therapist for 30 years, practicing in Akron, Ohio and Miami, Florida.
Interment will be in Darlington, Wisconsin. Following a private graveside service.
Jan had a passion for women's issues. Donations to a Women's Shelter of your choice are suggested.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019