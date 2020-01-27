|
|
Jason Benjamin Keam
Naples, Florida - It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Jason Benjamin Keam, 48, in Naples, FL on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Formerly of Baltimore, MD, he had been a Naples resident for the last 6 years. He was born November 1, 1971 in Cincinnati, OH, the son of Benjamin Albert and Barbara Ann (née Custer) Keam.
Jason graduated from Sycamore HS in 1990 and Western Kentucky University with a BA in Marketing in 1995. Right after graduating college Jason started his career in hospitality with Studio Plus, H&W Hotel Management and his dad's hotel, Knights Inn in Florence, KY before joining Hyatt Hotel and Resorts in 2003. Jason joined Vi at Bentley Village executive team as the Director of Food and Beverage in 2013 until his passing in 2020, where until his last moments he profoundly loved and cared for his residents, team members and peers.
Jason was a very caring and loving father, husband and son. He was very generous, light-hearted, loved to make people happy, and enriched the lives and souls of everyone who knew him.
Jason is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Ruth Isabel Torres-Keam; his beloved daughter, Neyah; his mother, Barbara Ann Custer Keam; sisters, Erin (Kevin) Camenish of Franklin, TN and Lindsay Keam of Morrison, CO; brothers and sister-in-law, Eduard (Sandra) Torres of Mount Juliet, TN, Edgar (Lou-Ann) Torres of The Netherlands and Lizette Torres of Aruba; his aunt, Sallie (Bob) Cogswell of Johnstown, CO; and cousin, Corrine (Paul) Forbing of Port Townsend, WA.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Neyah's advanced education fund at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/college-fund-for-neyah-keam.
Online condolences may be offered at www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020