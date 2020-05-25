|
|
Jason Ryan David
Naples - Jason Ryan David passed away suddenly on May 24, 2020 in Naples, FL. Jason was born on February 17, 1988 at Fort Huachuca, AZ. He moved with his family to Naples in 1992. Jason grew up in Naples and was an avid football and ice hockey player in various youth leagues. He excelled in ice hockey and won two state championships with the Junior Everblades. Jason attended Barron Collier High School. Jason took great joy in the fact that he, his son, his father, and his father-in-law were all born on the same day, February 17th.
Jason is survived by his father and stepmother, Leland and Dawn David; mother, Janette Shuler; brother, Joshua David; his 9 year old son, Christian David; grandparents, Leland and Shirley David and Dee Dee Knerr.
A Memorial Service will take place at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens (525 111th Ave. N. Naples, FL 34108) on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 25 to May 27, 2020