Jay D. Eichholzer
Passed away peacefully at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia. Age 76. He passed away on the 14th anniversary of his mother's (Evelyn) passing.
Survived by his two sons, David (Sheri) Eichholzer and Dennis (Natalie) Eichholzer; his grandsons, Michael and Dan Eichholzer, Brian (Erika) Lenzie and AJ (Brooke) Lenzie; his granddaughter Emily Eichholzer. Also numerous great-grandchildren, cousins and nieces Marne Bailey and Maryn Evans also survive.
Preceded in death by his wife Shirley (nee Skeldon) Eichholzer; his father Harry Eichholzer, his mother, Evelyn (nee Nelli) Eichholzer and a sister, Lynn Gaynor.
Jay proudly gave 28 years of dedicated service with the Illinois State Police, District 5, retiring in 1999 at the rank of Master Sergeant. Jay was a past recipient of the Lockport Area Exchange Club Police Officer of the Year. Former volunteer for the East Joliet Fire Department, serving along side his father, Harry. Upon retirement, he enjoyed spending winters in Naples, Florida and making many life-long friends.
Jay was a member of the Moorings Presbyterian Church in Naples.
Jay's family would like to thank the staff at Rock Run Assisted Living, Joliet Area Community Hospice, Jeri Smith and Jean Eichholzer for their outstanding care and compassion in caring for Jay.
Funeral service will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 7PM at the Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road, Joliet. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until time of service at 7PM. Inurnment at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area community Hospice will be greatly appreciated.
For information (815) 744-0022 or
www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020