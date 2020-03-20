|
Jean Bender Preston
Jean Bender Preston of Naples, Florida died surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 86.
A Memorial service that was to be held at Trinity-by-the-Cove Episcopal Church on March 26 has been cancelled. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity-by-the-Cove Episcopal Church, 553 Galleon Dr., Naples, FL 34102, Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Dr., Naples, FL 34112 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020