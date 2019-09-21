Services
Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel
2011 Pine Ridge Road
Naples , FL 34109
(239) 597-8888
Jean Claire McCoy


1926 - 2019
Jean Claire McCoy Obituary
Jean Claire McCoy

Naples - Jean Claire McCoy, 93, of Naples, FL passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. She had been a resident of Naples since 1979 coming from McLean, VA.. Jean was born on June 14, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Donald and Claire MacKenzie.

Survivors include 11 children, 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren as well as a brother in North Carolina.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wallace McCoy and her daughter, Betty McCoy.

Interment will be in Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.

Memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Vitas Hospice at www.vitas.com

For online condolences, or to light a candle, visit Jean's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 21, 2019
