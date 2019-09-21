|
|
Jean Claire McCoy
Naples - Jean Claire McCoy, 93, of Naples, FL passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. She had been a resident of Naples since 1979 coming from McLean, VA.. Jean was born on June 14, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Donald and Claire MacKenzie.
Survivors include 11 children, 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren as well as a brother in North Carolina.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wallace McCoy and her daughter, Betty McCoy.
Interment will be in Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.
Memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Vitas Hospice at www.vitas.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 21, 2019