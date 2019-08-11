|
Jean-Claude Martin
Bonita Springs - Jean-Claude Martin 81, of Bonita Springs, FL, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 4, 1938 in Moutier-Malcard, France the only child to the late Aime and Yvonne Martin. Jean-Claude had been a resident of Florida for over 38 years. Most notably spending twenty-five years as the Chef, Partner & Creator of the prestigious and award-winning restaurant, The Chardonnay, in Naples, Florida.
He is survived by his wife and best friend; Patricia (Tems) Martin and her children James Tems and Rachelle (Paul) Young. He is survived by six Step-Grandchildren, Nicholas, Tobey and Trey Tems and Desiree Rios Joshua and Jade Young. Jean-Claude was also blessed with step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Jean-Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Aime Martin and Yvonne (Auclair) Martin.
A memorial service will be held at the Chardonnay Restaurant from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Saturday, August 24th. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the http://www.diabetes.org/donate/, or to Hope Hospice https://www.hopehcs.org/.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019