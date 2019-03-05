|
|
Jean K Olson
NAPLES, FL
Jean K. Olson, 86, of Naples, FL passed on Feb. 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Alden Olson and mother to Lori McLeod and Garth Olson and grandmother to Jack and Ryan McCarthy. Jean will be missed by many friends, family and relatives from Chicago to Hawaii. Jean was born in Kauai, Hawaii and was a graduate of Michigan State University. Jean was a sixth-grade teacher in Park Ridge, IL before retiring in Naples, FL. She enjoyed working with friends and helping customers in retail during her retirement in Naples, FL. Jean enjoyed volunteering in the community and helping others. Memorial service will be March 23rd at 2:00 pm at the First Congregational Church of Naples located at 6225 Autumn Oaks Lane, Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019