Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Jean Marie Hubert Heuschen

Jean Marie Hubert Heuschen Obituary
Jean Marie Hubert Heuschen

Naples - Jean Marie Hubert Heuschen, 69, born in Verviers, Belgium and resident of Naples, Florida, and Goult, France, passed away on May 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Michelle, children Philippe and Florence, grandchildren Louis and Anne, and brother Denis. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name can be made to the Naples Pathways Coalition, Naples Velo Bicycle Club, or the Pan-Florida Challenge.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 22 to May 24, 2020
