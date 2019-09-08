Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Brookdale North Naples
Naples, Florida - Jean went to heaven to be welcomed by her Lord and Savior along with her loyal husband Ira L. Krammes who preceded her in 1998. Jean was also looking forward to being re-united with her parents, siblings, and many friends.

Jean is survived by her two daughters and husbands Carole & Mark Mathy and Nancy & Bud Scarpa. Three grandchildren Marc, Carma, and Nicole (John) and four great-grandchildren Aidan, Brenden, John Michael, and Madeline.

Jean was a devoted mother, prayer warrior and friend. She was born in Pennsylvania, however, has been a Naples, FL resident for 64 years. She had many years of enjoyable travel, volunteering for Collier County Public Schools, and enjoyed her active lifestyle at Brookdale North Naples. She passed on her fondness of playing cards especially Canasta and games including scrabble to her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church - Mission Program or Avow Hospice House. A Celebration of Life will be held at Brookdale North Naples Saturday September 21 at 2:00 p.m. Thank you to all her special and devoted friends that visited and participated in her Bible Study teaching.

Online condolences may be offered at www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
