|
|
Jeanette Belle Corwin
Naples - A longtime resident of Naples, FL, passed away on April 6th. Originally from Flat River, MO, she & her late husband, Charlton W. Corwin, moved to Naples in 1953. A unique and charming lady who really broke the mold…our momma. She now has entered through the gates of heaven & dancing with her crazy hats on streets of gold! She passed away in her home with three of her daughters surrounding her and with her daughter, Mary, on FaceTime who could not be here in person. She lived a long life of 94 years that kept many entertained throughout the years. Truly one of a kind. We are going to miss her! She leaves behind Mary Wyld (Randy Pugh), Sallie Burdette, Patricia Hanes (David), Frances Philippon, 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and her dog, Joey. A special thanks to her full-time angel-on-earth caregiver, Delores Leopold. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avow Hospice and/or her church home, First United Methodist Church.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020