Jeanne B. Lowsley
Bonita Springs, FL
Jeanne Buckleitner Lowsley died at her home in Bonita Springs, Florida, on April 3, 2019.
Jeanne was born to Danish immigrants Jean and Helga (Pedersen) Buckleitner on February 15, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York.
Jeanne was raised in Brooklyn and took her first jobs at a young age in Manhattan, working in many offices, and then as an administrative assistant at Shell Oil. At Shell Oil, she participated in the company bridge club where she was instructed by another Shell employee, Oswald Swinney Lowsley, Jr. -- or "Sandy." Jeanne and Sandy fell in love and married in 1958. Jeanne and Sandy left Manhattan for Long Island and made their home in Mineola, NY. There Sandy taught and Jeanne was the school secretary at the Vincent Smith School. After retirement, Sandy and Jeanne moved to Bonita Springs and enjoyed many friendships within the Bonita Bay community.
Jeanne was generous, had a brilliant smile, was an astute observer of people, and had an elegant personal style. She enjoyed travel and keeping in touch with her cousins -- both in the United States and in Denmark, as well as friends from her throughout her life. Jeanne loved to read, swim, play tennis, and play with her cat, Bandit. Jeanne also appreciated a good dry martini when she declared, "it's happy hour!"
Jeanne was preceded in death by her father, Jean (1947), mother, Helga (1993), brother, Eric Leif Buckleitner (1995), and husband, Sandy (2016).
She is survived by nieces and nephews: Eric Michael
Buckleitner (Sheila); Christian Leif Buckleitner; Thomas Howard Buckleitner (Mary); Warren William Buckleitner (Ellen Wolock); Anne Louise Buckleitner (Charles Knebl); Carol Elizabeth Buckleitner (Edward McAtee); Sharron
Acosta Pierce (Sandy); Marsha Lowsley (widow of David); Adeline Kerstiens (Fred); Thomas Lowsley (Joni); Kathryn Johnson (Frank); and Elinor Hartley (Dale).
Jeanne was lovingly cared for in her final illness by
devoted caregivers Ellie Horning and Kit Apel, as well as by Hope Hospice.
A memorial service and inurnment will be held in St. Joseph, Michigan, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hope Hospice.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019