Naples - Jeanne Gaston Fehrenbaker 82, of Naples, FL died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Frances Georgeson Hospice House. She was born on October 22, 1937 in Detroit, MI the only child of the late Herbert Bothwell and Katie Ray (née Dailey) Gaston. She had been a resident of Bonita Springs, FL for the past 20 years coming from Danville, VA.
She attended the University of Kansas and graduated from Wayne State University with her Bachelor's degree in education. While at Wayne State she reconnected with a former high school classmate, Lawrence G. Fehrenbaker who was in his senior year of Medical School and they married in 1964. Dr. Fehrenbaker finished his fellowship in Urology at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, MN. They moved to Danville, VA where he operated his urology practice for 33 years. Along with her husband, she founded a chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes and Research Foundation in Virginia.
Jeanne raised their two children in Danville where she was a member of First Presbyterian Church. In Naples, they were members at the Moorings Presbyterian Church. She was actively involved in many ministries during her time there. In addition to serving as an elder and a deacon, Jeanne served on many different committees including the Martha/Rachel Circle, the Faith and Art group, Prayer Team, and participated in many bible studies. She was a member of the DAR and an officer of The Huguenot Society of Florida.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Dr. Lawrence G. Fehrenbaker, Sr. of Naples, FL; one son, Lawrence G. Fehrenbaker, Jr. and his wife, Allison Picket Fehrenbaker of Scarsdale, NY; one daughter, Suzanne Fehrenbaker Bell and her husband, Ryan Devins Bell of Westport, CT and five devoted grandchildren, Kate Samantha Fehrenbaker, Abigail Sara Fehrenbaker, Ethan Samuel Fehrenbaker, Madeline Georgia Bell and Zachary Lawrence Bell.
She will be interred in the memorial garden at the Moorings Presbyterian Church in Naples in a private family service.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Moorings Presbyterian Church 791 Harbour Dr. Naples, FL 34103. The service will also be live-streamed. Instructions to view the streaming may be found at Mooringchurch.org
. Due to the pandemic, strict CDC guidelines will be observed and masks are mandatory. Additional services for Jeanne will be held in Danville, VA at a date to be determined.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Jeanne's caregivers at the Memory Care Unit of All Seasons-Naples, and the Frances Georgeson Hospice House.
Contributions in Jeanne's memory may be made to the donor's preferred charity or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920.
