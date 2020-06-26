Jeanne H. Carsillo
1930 - 2020
Jeanne H. Carsillo

Bonita Springs - Jeanne H. Carsillo, 89, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away on June 10, 2020. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ on October 3, 1930. Jeanne graduated from Union High School in New Jersey and John Powers and Barbizon Modeling School.

She married Ralph J. Carsillo on June 11, 1955. Jeanne worked in modeling and fashion retail and volunteered for many years at Naples Community Hospital. She was a member of several tennis clubs.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Ralph; daughter, Leslie McCann (David) and son, Ralph A. Carsillo (Michelle); grandchildren, Justine Arvidson (Miles), Jennifer Carsillo, Ashley Carsillo; sister, Nancy Malone and great-grandson, Nolan Arvidson.

Services will be private. Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens handled her final arrangements.






Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
