Jeanne Lynn White
Naples - Jeanne Lynn White, 65, died at home on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 in Naples, Florida. Jeanne was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 14, 1954. She spent her childhood in Findlay, Ohio and graduated from Findlay High School in 1972. She attended Morehead State University and the University of Findlay. Jeanne spent most of her adult life in Libertyville, IL and relocated to Naples in 1999. Jeanne was the daughter of Louise (Marshall) White Ford and Larry C. White. She is survived by her mother Louise Ford; sister Gloria White; daughters Elizabeth Bryan Amick and Allison (Nic) Bryan; her grandchildren Liam and Grady Amick and Ada Bryan Smith; former husband Kim Robert Bryan; nephew Jamie White and niece Maggie White; Aunt Anne Ashworth; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. She joins her father Larry, stepfather Bob H. Ford, and her beloved but cranky cat Zeke in Eternal Life. Jeanne fiercely loved her family and her biggest wish was to help people succeed in becoming the best they could be. In light of recent global events, a memorial will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Matthews House (stmatthewshouse.org) in Naples, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020