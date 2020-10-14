Jeanne Menyhert Feightner Campbell
Naples, FL - Jeanne Menyhert Feightner Campbell peacefully passed away, with her daughter, Susan, by her side shortly after celebrating her 90th birthday.
Jeanne was born and raised in Ohio, attended Ohio State and continued to be a faithful
Buckeye! She was the proud mother of David (deceased) and Susan Moore of Celebration, FL.
Jeanne worked her way up the ladder at Sears, starting out in personnel in Dallas to becoming the Corporate Director for Women in Chicago at the Sears Tower.
Jeanne was always active and served at her church. She retired and moved to Naples. She volunteered at NCH, loved playing golf and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. Jeanne's true faith in God gave her peace throughout her life.
A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held on Sunday, October 18th at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational Church of Naples, 6225 Autumn Oaks Lane. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com
