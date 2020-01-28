Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Brodhead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Brodhead


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette Brodhead Obituary
Jeannette Brodhead

Naples - Jeannette Brodhead from Brielle, N.J. and Naples, FL

9-22-24 to 1-8-2020

Prior to living in Brielle and Naples she and her late husband Garrett of fifty years lived in Hackensack, N.J. where she managed the Tax Assessors office for fourteen years before entering the real estate field for many years, becoming the President of the Central Bergen County Board of Realtors. Mrs. Brodhead loved singing having joined the barbershop singing organization Sweet Adelines, becoming President of the Bergen County Chapter. She was an avid swimmer and Bridge player. She and her husband were members of the Naples Cruise Club for any years having joined in 1982. She will be missed by her "extended" devoted families, the Flanagans of Naples and the Flahertys of Brielle.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -