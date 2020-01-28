|
|
Jeannette Brodhead
Naples - Jeannette Brodhead from Brielle, N.J. and Naples, FL
9-22-24 to 1-8-2020
Prior to living in Brielle and Naples she and her late husband Garrett of fifty years lived in Hackensack, N.J. where she managed the Tax Assessors office for fourteen years before entering the real estate field for many years, becoming the President of the Central Bergen County Board of Realtors. Mrs. Brodhead loved singing having joined the barbershop singing organization Sweet Adelines, becoming President of the Bergen County Chapter. She was an avid swimmer and Bridge player. She and her husband were members of the Naples Cruise Club for any years having joined in 1982. She will be missed by her "extended" devoted families, the Flanagans of Naples and the Flahertys of Brielle.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020