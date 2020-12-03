Jefferson A. Simpson, Lt. Col. USAF Ret.Naples - Jefferson A Simpson, 96, of Naples Florida, died at home on December 2, 2020. He was born November 9, 1924, and the only child of Jesse (Allan) Simpson and Judge J. Allan Simpson of Racine Wisconsin. Jefferson graduated from Horlick High School in Racine and attended the University of Wisconsin, before enlisting in the Army Air Corps as an aviation cadet.Jefferson received an appointment to the United States Military Academy, and in 1945 entered West Point. Upon graduation with the Class of 1949, he was assigned to the US Air Force and flew with B-36 crews for the next 7 years, as a navigator and radar operator. During this period, he married Claire Johnson," the girl next door" from Racine, and they had one daughter, Susan.Future Air Force assignments included teaching Economics at the newly created Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, and as a Titan II Missile Commander at Little Rock. Additionally, he contributed in Plans at SAC Headquarters at Omaha, and staff work on long range missiles at the Pentagon. Jefferson retired from the Air Force with the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1969.Upon retirement, Jefferson and his family moved to Naples, FL. He pursued his "second career" as a stockbroker with AG Edwards & Sons, eventually becoming a VP of Investments. Jefferson also taught investments in adult education, was a member of the Chairman's Council at AG Edwards, and served on the boards of the Park Shore Homeowners Association and the Country Club of Naples. "Jeff" retired in 1989, having completed two 20-year careers.Jeff lost his wife Claire in 1981 to cancer, and married Jean Simpson in 1985. Jeff enjoyed golf all of his life and played on golf teams in High School, and at West Point. He won Club Championships 3 times at the Country Club of Naples. After retirement, he and Jean spent their summers at Connestee Falls in the mountains of Western NC. While there, Jeff won the Club Championship and also a Senior Championship.Jeff is survived by his wife, Jean Tanner Simpson, his son-in-law, BJ Johnson of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; three grandsons, Ty Johnson, of Montrose, CO, Adam Johnson, of Wailuku, HI, Josh Johnson, of Atlanta, GA, stepdaughters, Susane Tanner Brown of Hendersonville, NC, and Mary Tanner Hackney of Naples. Jeff also is survived by great-granddaughter, Claire Susan Johnson, of Montrose, CO.Jeff was preceded in death by first wife Claire Simpson, and also his daughter, Susan Simpson Johnson. Jeff's request was that no funeral service or memorial be held. His hope was that his friends and acquaintances would have kind thoughts and fond memories of him.